Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Soho House & Co Inc.’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

