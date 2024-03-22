Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

