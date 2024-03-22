SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Keyvan Mohajer Sells 48,837 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 379 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $2,334.64.

On Thursday, February 15th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

