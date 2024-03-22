SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.10. 41,390,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 60,219,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,199. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

