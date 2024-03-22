SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 25,970,245 shares.

Specifically, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,199 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

