Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Southern Copper traded as high as $105.07 and last traded at $104.91, with a volume of 843702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

