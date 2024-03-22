SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.54

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.54 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 12894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.40.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.