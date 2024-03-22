SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,839 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

