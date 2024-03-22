SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.70

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 93299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 232,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,254,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

