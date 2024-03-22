SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Cut by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.73. 1,302,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,850. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

