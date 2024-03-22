SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,326 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $188,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $73.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

