SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Cut by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 15.9% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPYV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 1,549,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.