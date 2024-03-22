SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $42.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.