SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stake Boosted by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after buying an additional 693,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,080,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,295,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140,925 shares during the period.

GNR traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $56.57. 90,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,391. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

