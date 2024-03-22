SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 329.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

KIE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 127,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,828. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $614.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

