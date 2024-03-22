Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $21,926.97 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $21,926.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,762.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kim Coffin sold 9,319 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $589,799.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

