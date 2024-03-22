Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.42.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,728,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,182,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $660,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,728,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,182,006.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,859 shares of company stock worth $11,767,561. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Squarespace by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 956,920 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

