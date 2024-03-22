St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.16) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 882.40 ($11.23).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 458.30 ($5.83). 3,135,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,301. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.10 ($5.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245 ($15.85). The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22,914.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

