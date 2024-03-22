Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $143.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $144.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

