Steelcase Inc. (SCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

