Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

