Stephens Increases Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target to $65.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,867. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

