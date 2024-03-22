Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 82583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Steppe Cement Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.79.

About Steppe Cement

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.