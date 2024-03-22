Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$257.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.70.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. In related news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

