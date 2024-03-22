Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on NEO
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 2.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. In related news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.