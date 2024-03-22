Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Desktop Metal Put Options (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,649 put options on the company. This is an increase of 339% compared to the typical volume of 1,288 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Desktop Metal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of DM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 780,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,307. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

