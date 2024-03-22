StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.09. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

