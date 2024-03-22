StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

