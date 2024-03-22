StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
