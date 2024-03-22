StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 1.7 %

SGMA stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

