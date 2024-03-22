StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 1.7 %
SGMA stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
