StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

