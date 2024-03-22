StockNews.com Downgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.67 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

