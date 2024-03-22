StockNews.com Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.15. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.