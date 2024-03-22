StockNews.com Lowers KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

KVH Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $5.00 on Monday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.