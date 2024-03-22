StockNews.com Lowers Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.