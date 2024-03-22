StockNews.com Upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

