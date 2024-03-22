StockNews.com Upgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Buy

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NYSE:KBR opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

