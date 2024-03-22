StockNews.com Upgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to “Sell”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of PPBI opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

