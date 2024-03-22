StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
SVAUF stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
About StorageVault Canada
