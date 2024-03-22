STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $136.97 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. STP has a market cap of $136.97 million and $11.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00015580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,691.62 or 1.00262685 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00156029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07239202 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $21,112,362.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

