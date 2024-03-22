Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 287,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 797,958 shares.The stock last traded at $63.11 and had previously closed at $63.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

