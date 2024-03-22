Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Sells $142,148.16 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $142,148.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,743.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

SDIG opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

