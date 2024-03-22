Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 242,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 576,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 356,302 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

