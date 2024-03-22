Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$48.50

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

SU traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.90. 1,238,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,173. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$49.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.91. The stock has a market cap of C$63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.8278932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

