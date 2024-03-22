Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.47.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.8278932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

