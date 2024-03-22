Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $638.38. 160,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.31. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $428.68 and a 52 week high of $644.96.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.