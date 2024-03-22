Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.06% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 682,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

