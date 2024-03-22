Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,969. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $160.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

