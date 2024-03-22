Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $263,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.11. 1,297,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

