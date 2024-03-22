Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $29.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.22. The company had a trading volume of 150,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $177.87 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.