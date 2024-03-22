Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

