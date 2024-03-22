Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.