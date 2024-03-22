Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,598 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.06. 245,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $175.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

